KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court today gave the prosecution a months’ time to complete all documents pertaining to the criminal breach of trust case against former Research Division director-general in the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid, to be handed over the defence counsel.

Judge Rozina Ayob said this was because the case had already been set for mention prior to this and the documentation should have been completed by today.

“Previously there was a mention, but the prosecution had not handed in all the documents. The documents should have been ready today,“ she said, setting Feb 21 as the deadline for the prosecution to complete the process.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad earlier informed the court that the prosecution had yet to hand over all the documents on the case.

“The prosecution today handed over three documents to the defence, but there are still some documents that have not yet been submitted,“ said Muhamad Iskandar during the mention of the case, while lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz, who represented Hasanah, 61, acknowledged the matter.

Among the documents handed over today were a DVD containing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the 13th floor at Shaftsbury Residence, Cyberjaya, a hard disk containing CCTV footage of the JPM’s Research Division Office in Putrajaya and a copy of a ‘slide presentation’.

On Nov 29 last year, the prosecution had handed over 46 documents including Hasanah’s letter of appointment as director-general of the division, list of seizures, invoices, photographs of case exhibits, recordings of conversations and location pictures of the division.

Muhamad Iskandar also informed the court that the prosecution had filed an application to transfer the case to the High Court yesterday, and Rozina also fixed the date (Feb 21) to determine the transfer status.

Mohd Khairul Azam also requested the court not to freeze his client’s account so that the latter could continue her daily life, however, Rozina said the court could not decide over the matter and advised the two parties to come to a mutual agreement.

“The court cannot make a decision (regarding the account) but the defence can discuss with the prosecution, including the investigating officer on the matter,“ said the judge.

On Oct 25, Hasanah pleaded not guilty to criminal breach of trust involving USD 12.1 million (RM50.1 million) belonging to the Malaysian government at the office of the Director-General, Research Division, Prime Minister’s Department, JPM Complex, Federal Government Administrative Centre, Putrajaya, between April 30 and May 9, 2018.

She was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of between two and 20 years, and whipping, with a possible fine, upon conviction. — Bernama