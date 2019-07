SHAH ALAM: A Hindu man, who feared losing custody of his seven children after his wife embraced Islam last year, heaved a sigh of relief when the High Court ruled in his favour.

Justice Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz granted Vasu Muniandy, a 45-year-old civil servant from Banting, full custody of their four daughters and three sons, aged three to 17.

Vasu’s wife Nur Qistina Dewi Abdullah, 43, an employee of the People’s Volunteer Corps based in Putrajaya, had sought guardianship of their four daughters, including their three-year-old twins.

Hayatul Akmal turned down her application but granted her visitation rights and reasonable access, which Vasu agreed to.

Vasu’s counsel Manoharan Malayalam said under the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 1976, the court ruled that since the marriage was solemnised under Hindu customs and rites, the children are therefore Hindu and should remain in the custody of their Hindu parent.

He told theSun that the couple were happily married for 19 years until Nur Qistina went missing last year.

“Her husband searched for her and when she could not be found, he lodged a police report. Six months later, he received a call from the Islamic Religious Council in Banting informing him that his wife had converted to Islam and he should stop looking for her,” Manoharan said.

He said Vasu was dealt another blow when his wife filed for divorce and sought custody of their daughters.

“Vasu remains puzzled by his wife’s decision. He is still very much in love with her but because of the conversion, he is forced to divorce her,” he added.