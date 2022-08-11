Court grants interim stay over Bukit Cherakah Forest Reserve development

SHAH ALAM: The High Court here today granted the application of two environmental non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for an interim stay order over the Selangor government’s action to allow development at the Bukit Cherakah Forest Reserve.

Lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan, representing the Protection of the Natural Heritage of Malaysia (Peka) and Shah Alam Community Forest Association (SACF), said judge Shahnaz Sulaiman allowed the application during the online proceeding today.

PEKA’s Damien Thaman Divean and SACF’s Lim Teck Wyn had also filed an application last week for a judicial review of the decision of the Selangor government, State Executive Council, director of the State Forestry Department and Petaling Land and Mines Department on Nov 20, 2000 to de-gazette the forest reserve through an order for certiorari (to quash).

They named the Selangor government, State Executive Council, director of the State Forestry Department and Petaling Land and Mines Department as respondents to the application.

In the application, the two NGOs concerned want to challenge the decision of the respondents on Nov 20, 2000 as it is irrational for the parties to allow development on the 406.22-hectare land through implementation of the decision that was made 22 years ago in addition to it being outdated.

“The court also fixed Sept 28 for hearing of the judicial review application by the two organisations,“ the counsel said when contacted by Bernama.

They also requested a declaration on the need to hold a public inquiry over the development of the forest reserve, as stipulated under the National Forestry Act (Amendment) 2011. - Bernama