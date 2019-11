IPOH: The High Court here today set Nov 26 to hear the defence’s application to transfer the case of exco member Paul Yong Choo Kiong (pix), who is facing charges of raping his Indonesian maid, from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Mohd Radzi Harun fixed the date after obtaining an agreement from both the prosecution and the defence teams.

Mohd Radzi also asked the prosecution to file a written response to the affidavit submitted by the defence team on the application, tomorrow.

“The defence team also needs to provide a written response, if any, to the response given by the prosecution team on the affidavit on Nov 22,“ he said.

DPP Ainul Wardah Shahidan said the hearing of the application to transfer the case to the High Court was due today, however, it was postponed at the request of the defence team.

“The defence team requested the postponement after the applicant (Yong) could not attend the proceedings due to him attending the ongoing State Legislative Assembly sessions,“ he told reporters when met outside court.

Lawyer Farhan Sapian of the defence team represented Yong today.

On Nov 13, the defence team led by Lawyer Datuk Rajpal Singh filed a motion to move the case from the Sessions Court to the High Court, under Section 417 of the Criminal Procedure Code. — Bernama