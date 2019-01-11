Court issues arrest warrant for Farid Kamil

PETALING JAYA: The magistrate’s court here today issued a warrant of arrest for film director and actor Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari for failing to be present at the fourth day of his drug trial today.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham issued the warrant after deputy public prosecutor Alia Sumayyah Amran filed an application after the 38-year-old actor and his bailor failed to present themselves at the trial without submitting any medical certificate or reasonable excuse for their absence to the court.

Lawyer Megat Syazlee Mokhtarom, representing Farid Kamil, told reporters after the proceeding that his client could not come as he was currently in Johor Baru for filming.

“I have informed Farid Kamil (about today’s trial) yesterday, but he said he could would not be able to be present as he was filming in Johor.

“During the proceeding, I have explained to the court that my client’s absence was unintentional as he was confused with the many dates set for his case,” Megat Syazlee said.

On Jan 25, 2018, Farid pleaded not guilty to using or THC at the Petaling Jaya District Narcotics Office at 4.30pm on Jan 11.

The charge under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15 and Section 38B of the same Act, carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 or up to two years’ jail, or both, on conviction.

On Jan 16, Farid also claimed trial to two charges of voluntarily causing hurt, disorderly conduct and obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty at the Information Counter, Kota Damansara Traffic Police Station in Petaling on Jan 11.— Bernama