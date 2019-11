KUALA LUMPUR: The Selayang Sessions Court’s sentencing of a man for killing a pregnant cat should serve as a lesson to all to refrain from all forms of cruelty against animals, said animal activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pix).

In a statement today, he said enforcement agencies should leave no stone unturned to check such inhumane acts and the culprits must receive the severest punishment under the law.

“The decision is all the more significant as the culprit was the first to be prosecuted under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (AWA 2015) since it came into force in July 2017.

“Hopefully, the decision will now encourage the public to report more cases of animal cruelty,” said Lee, the patron of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Selangor.

Yesterday, the Selayang Sessions Court sentenced contract worker K. Ganesh, 42, to 34 months’ jail and RM40,000 fine after he was caught on video killing a pregnant cat by stuffing it into a laundromat dryer.

Meanwhile, Lee said all local authorities must take note of the judgment and improve the enforcement aspect when catching strays in their areas.

“I believe that the killing, trapping and euthanising of stray animals must be done according to AWA 2015.

“Those who abuse or kill animals are very cruel and have no respect for the sanctity of life and I hope the judgment would provide confidence to the Veterinary Services Department to bring more cases of animal cruelty to court,” he added.

Meanwhile, taxi driver B. Krishan Singh, 68, said everyone should learn from the incident and not commit the same offence.

“The sentence imposed on him is appropriate because animals too have a right to live,” he said. — Bernama