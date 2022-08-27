Court lodges police report over alleged ‘Rosmah judgement leak’

PETALING JAYA: The chief registrar’s office of the Federal Court has lodged a police report over an alleged leak of a court ruling in Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption trial, FMT reports.

The office in a statement reportedly said that the alleged leak was a deliberate attempt to compromise the integrity of the court’s operation and administration of justice.

Yesterday, the police urged the public to lodge reports related to an alleged leak of Rosmah’s court ruling on her corruption trial involving the Sarawak solar project.

The purported leak came less than a week after another leak allegedly of the Federal Court ruling of Rosmah’s husband Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s SRC International case appeal ahead of the decision by the apex court on Aug 23.