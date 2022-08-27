Court lodges police report over alleged ‘Rosmah judgement leak’ (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Court Chief Registrar's Office has lodged a police report against a news portal for publishing documents which are alleged to be the leaked judgment of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption case.

In a statement today, it referred to reports published yesterday by the Malaysia Today portal entitled “Rosmah Mansor Will Be Pronounced Guilty On 1st September 2022 and Download Or View The 71-Page Judgement And Guilty Verdict On Rosmah Mansor Here”.

“This action was a deliberate act aimed at undermining the integrity of court operations and administration of justice. In this connection, a police report has been lodged against the reports of this portal,” the statement said.

It stressed that the judiciary would not be affected by illegal acts which were perpetrated with the aim of undermining the integrity of the country’s judicial system.

The High Court has fixed Sept 1 for delivering its judgment on Rosmah’s corruption case involving a RM1.25 billion hybrid solar project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said police were investigating the matter under Section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1972 on leakage of information, Section 203A of the Penal Code (offence of information disclosure) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (disseminating offensive statement).

He said police received a complaint on the matter from an officer of the High Court here yesterday.

The complainant said there was a leakge of confidential internal documents, namely preliminary draft documents prepared by the Kuala Lumpur High Court Research Unit, he said in a statement today.

“The documents are on research regarding a case which is still being heard and contain the views of the Research Unit for reference of the Judge,” he said.

Beh said these documents would be amended based on studies and were not a ruling of the court.

He said police checks found that one article entitled “Rosmah Mansor Will Be Pronounced Guilty On 1st September 2022” was uploaded by a news portal yesterday.

The article claimed that a judgment finding Rosmah guilty had been prepared but the complainant said these documents had been amended from the original documents, he added.

“Police would like to advise the public not to simply upload any article which can cause annoyance and anxiety among the community,” he said.

Beh said anyone with information on the matter can contact the Sentul district police headquarters operations room at 03-40482222.-Bernama