KUCHING: The Court of Appeal here today adjourned to August 26 to hear an appeal by Ling Hang Tsyr, the wife of slain bank manager Wong Jing Kui.

Ling, 38, was sentenced to death by hanging after she was found guilty of abetting in the killing of her husband six years ago by the Sibu High Court on Oct 17, 2017.

Judge Datuk Umi Kalthum Abdul Majid, leading a three-member bench, adjourned the hearing following a decision by one of the bench members, judge Datuk Stephen Chung Hian Guan to recuse himself from the case. The other judge was Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil.

In adjourning the case, judge Umi Kalthum said judge Chung was from Sibu and was familiar with a lot of people there, including the co-accused, who is still at large.

“The court has to be sensitive about this,” she said, adding that, however, under the Federal Constitution, a Judge from Borneo was required to comprise the three-member Court of Appeal panel when hearing cases in Sarawak and Sabah.

Lawyer Lim Heng Choo, representing the appellant Ling, told the court that a request had been submitted on behalf of his client for the bench to sit without a judge from Sarawak in the next hearing, adding that the first hearing was on Aug 13, 2018.

Apart from Lim, the appellant was also represented by Roger Chin and Steven Sia.

DPP Tengku Intan Suraya Tengku Ismail appearing for the prosecution, said she understood Chung’s position and asked for a new date for the hearing to be fixed.

Counsel Christina Teng held a watching brief for the slain banker’s family and accepted the reason for the adjournment.

Ling, who is incarcerated at the Kuching Prison pending her appeal, was charged together with Andrew Tiong King Guan under Section 109 and Section 302 of the Penal code read together with Section 34 of the same Code and sentenced to death by hanging.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s family members, who were also present in court, said they accepted and respected the recusal of Chung on the grounds that he knew Tiong, alleged to be the appellant’s boyfriend, who has been missing since 10 Feb, 2015 and was never charged. — Bernama