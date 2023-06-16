Court of Appeal allows backdate of man’s prison sentence

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal yesterday allowed the prison sentence of a 51-year-old man who was convicted of fraud and misappropriation of property involving losses of nearly RM200,000, to be backdated from the date of his remand.

A three-judge panel led by Datuk P. Ravinthran unanimously decided to allow Azmi Mat Hussin, a father of 10, to serve his prison sentence from Nov 15, 2018 taking into account his remand period of one year and 13 days, thus reducing the prison term imposed.

“The appeal of sentence is allowed partially, the date in the order in respect of the two cases which now reads Nov 27, 2019 to be amended to Nov 15, 2018, which is the date of the remand. The effect is that the appellant will serve 11 years in total which will run from Nov 15, 2018,” said Justice Ravinthran who sat on the panel with Justices Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim and Datuk Azman Abdullah.

Justice Ravinthran also reduced the amount of lashes imposed on the accused from 25 to 24 lashes, according to Section 288(5) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) which states that 24 lashes is the maximum number allowed.

“Since the offences committed were commercial crimes under Sections 403 and 420 of the Penal Code, according to Section 288(4) of the CPC, the whipping that will be imposed is with the use of a fine cane,“ he said.

On Nov 27, 2019 the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court sentenced Azmi to 11 years in prison and 25 lashes after Azmi pleaded guilty to 25 counts of fraud and misappropriation of property and ordered him to serve his prison sentence starting from the date of conviction (Nov 27, 2019).

Azmi then appealed against his sentence but on Aug 20, 2021 the Shah Alam High Court rejected his appeal and upheld the sentence. -Bernama