Court of Appeal maintains sentence of 18 years in jail, 12 strokes for man convicted of incest

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal today maintained a sentence of 18 years of imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane, which a 32-year-old labourer received after he was found guilty of committing incest towards his sister-in-law who was aged 17 at the time of the crime.

The three-judge panel led by Justice Datuk Yaacob Md Sam dismissed the labourer’s appeal after it found that no error had been committed by the Kota Bharu High Court in 2018, in affirming the decision of the Pasir Mas sessions court in Kelantan made on 30 Nov, 2017 to convict and sentence the man.

The two other judges sitting in today’s panel were justices Datuk Hanipah Farikullah and Datuk Abu Bakar Jais.

The man was found guilty of engaging in sexual intercourse with his sister-in-law from 8pm on Nov 10, 2015 until 2am the next day, which amounted to a crime of incest under the law.

In his submissions today, Wan Mohd Ikram Wan Ibrahim, the legal counsel for the appellant, raised three issues including the assertion that the victim was not a credible witness, to which deputy public prosecutor Zaki Asyraf Zubir informed the court that the victim’s testimony had been supported by DNA evidence of the appellant found on tissue and a towel that had been seized. - Bernama