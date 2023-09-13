Court of Appeal upholds conviction, sentence, fine on former Asia Media Group accountant for failing to appear before SC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Court of Appeal in Putrajaya upheld the conviction and sentence of one-day imprisonment and a fine of RM75,000 against a former accountant of Asia Media Group Berhad for failing to appear at the Malaysian Securities Commission (SC) for his statement to be recorded.

The SC, in a statement today, stated that the Court of Appeal, on Sept 11, also upheld the decision of the High Court here in setting aside the daily fine of RM1,500 imposed on Ong Kar Kian by the Sessions Court.

It said the Court of Appeal emphasised that failure to comply with the SC’s written order under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001 was taken seriously by the court and the capital market regulator.

“This case is the first prosecution by the SC for failing to comply with a written order issued under Section 32(2)(a) AMLATFPUAA,“ read the statement.

On Dec 10, 2020, the Sessions Court here sentenced Ong to one day in prison and a fine of RM75,000 after he was found guilty on three counts of failing to appear before the Malaysian Securities Commission’s (SC) investigating officer to record his statement in an investigation conducted by the commission.

Ong was also ordered to pay a daily fine of RM1,500, in default seven months’ jail, for a period of 673 days, amounting to RM1,009,500.

He then filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal against the High Court’s decision, while the SC filed a counter-appeal to set aside the daily fine. -Bernama