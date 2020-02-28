Court orders man sent to Henry Gurney school for theft in mosque

KUALA LUMPUR: The person seen in prayer robe in a viralled video on a theft in the women’s prayer room of a mosque in Setapak here was ordered by the Magistrate’s Court here today to be sent to the Henry Gurney School.

Magistrate Mohamad Fared Abdul Latif ordered the accused, shop assistant Muhammad Amierul Talibzan, 19, to be detained at the school in Telok Mas, Melacca, until he reached the age of 21.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to to stealing two wallets, containing a total of RM220 and personal documents, belonging to two members of the women congregation at the Ibn Abbas Mosque in Jalan Taman Ibu Kota, Setapak, here at 9pm last Jan 4.

In mitigation, Muhammad Amierul, unrepresented, said he had a family to support.

Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Khaliq Nazeri prosecuted. — Bernama