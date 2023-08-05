Court orders singer Yasin sent for mental observation

PETALING JAYA: The Sessions Court here today ordered nasyid singer and composer, Muhammad Yasin Sulaiman (pix) to be referred to Hospital Bahagia in Ulu Kinta, Perak, for a mental observation.

Judge Nik Nasimah Nik Mohammad made the order following an application by lawyer Ariff Azami Hussein, representing Muhammad Yasin, 48, for his client to be examined by a psychiatrist.

“The application is in accordance with Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code and there is a strong basis for the client’s mental health to be examined by a psychiatrist.

“Observations need to be made to ensure whether he is fit to stand trial or not. The defence has also submitted five medical reports, among others, confirming Yasin’s mental health history of suffering from Bipolar Disorder Type 1 since 2007,“ said Ariff Azami, who is assisted by lawyer Nur ‘Ain Shahiera Khalid.

According to Ariff Azami, the reports also showed that Muhammad Yasin had been attacked by ‘manic symptoms’ which is an extremely unstable euphoric or irritable mood along with an excess activity or energy level, excessively rapid thought and speech, reckless behavior and feeling of invincibility.

Ariff Azami said the latest report, by University Malaya Specialist Centre (UMSC), also confirmed that Muhammad Yasin’s mental and health condition was deteriorating to the point that it could endanger his life.

Meanwhile, deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Muhamad Amin said the prosecution did not object to the lawyer’s application and left it to the court’s discretion.

The court then set June 22 for mention of the psychiatric report.

Last March 15, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) dismissed Muhammad Yasin’s third representation seeking a review of the three drug charges against him.

The Mimpi Laila singer was charged with self-administration of the drug ‘11-nor-delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol-9- carboxylic acid’ at the Narcotics Office of the Petaling Jaya District Headquarters at 11.05 pm on March 24 last year.

The charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, carries a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or a maximum jail term of two years if convicted.

He was also charged with possessing cannabis-type drugs weighing 193.7g and cultivating 17 cannabis plants in plastic pots at his residence at Persiaran Surian Damansara Indah Resort Homes, PJU 3, Kota Damansara here at 5.30 pm on the same date.

The drug possession charge framed under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act and punishable under Section 39A(2) of the same Act carries life imprisonment or not less than five years with no less than 10 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

On cannabis cultivation, the charge is framed under Section 6B(1)(a) of the DDA and punishable under Section 6B(3) of the same Act, which provides for life imprisonment and whipping of not less than six strokes, upon conviction. -Bernama