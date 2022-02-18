Court postpones Rosmah’s tax evasion trial

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s (pix) hearing involving money laundering and tax evasion charges scheduled today at the High Court, has been postponed to March 2 after one of her lawyers tested positive for Covid-19.

Lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, when contacted, said that the defence team had sent an email to Deputy Registrar Catherine Nicholas to inform the court about the matter.

In the email, he said after the defence team left the court yesterday, one of the lawyers received a pathology report confirming that he has been tested positive for Covid-19.

“Hence, we apply for today’s proceedings to be postponed as everyone who was in court yesterday was categorised as close contact to the lawyer,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn confirmed the matter and said the new date for the hearing was set on March 2.

Today was fixed to hear the defence’s objection against the senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram’s attempt to argue for himself in Rosmah’s application to disqualify him as the lead prosecutor in the trial.

-Bernama