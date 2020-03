KUALA LUMPUR: All court hearings at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex will proceed as scheduled unless a lockdown is issued following a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Sessions court judge Rozina Ayob said she has received a directive in relation to court proceedings from the Chief Justice through the Office of the Chief Registrar.

“When the matter is for mention, the dates given will be after April. Cases set for trial will have to go on but should a lockdown be imposed, the court will issue further notice.

“I am certain that the court will announce on the cases to be heard but for now the directive is to proceed with the trials,“ she said during the corruption trial of Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Datin Seri Zizie Ezette A Samad.

She said this after lawyer representing Zizie Ezette, Datuk K. Kumaraendran, asked the court what would happen to the trial should a lockdown be issued.

According to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, 125 new positive Covid-19 cases have been reported as at noon today bringing the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 553. - Bernama