Court rejects MACC’s remand order application against district police chief

KUANTAN: The Magistrate’s Court here today rejected a remand application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against a district police chief to facilitate investigations into allegations of bribery involving over RM1 million.

Magistrate Tengku Eliana Tuan Kamarulzaman rejected the application by MACC deputy public prosecutor Rifah Izzati Abdul Mutalif according to Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Lawyer Datuk Bob S Arumugam, who was representing the senior police officer, told reporters later that Tengku Eliana had concurred with his argument, citing a recent decision by the Temerloh High Court that the MACC must use its own act when applying for a remand order.

On May 19, the Temerloh High Court ruled that Section 49 of the MACC Act gave specific powers to the MACC, including on investigations that cannot be completed within 24 hours.

Earlier, the 53-year-old senior police chief arrived in court at 8.58 am clad in MACC lock-up attire.

It was reported that a senior officer was detained by the MACC here yesterday on suspicion of receiving bribes of over RM1 million between 2017 and 2022 as an inducement not to act against entertainment centres. - Bernama