Court rejects Najib’s application to vacate appeal dates on new evidence in SRC case

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court today has rejected Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s application to vacate the appeal hearing dates on new evidence, in his attempt to set aside his conviction in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case, which is scheduled on March 15 and 16.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul, who confirmed the matter, said the former premier’s application was dismissed via email this morning.

“So, the hearing on the said dates maintained as scheduled,” he told Bernama in a brief WhatsApp message.

Two days ago, Najib’s counsel wrote to the court to seek for the hearing dates to be vacated as they are still seeking all notes, evidence, and documents related to the SRC trial at the High Court, to prepare written submissions for the additional evidence appeal.

On Dec 7, 2021, the Court of Appeal dismissed Najib’s application to adduce new evidence in his appeal, by ruling that Najib had failed to cumulatively satisfy Section 61 of the Courts of Judicature Act, that fresh evidence was required for justice in the case.

On the next day, the same court upheld the conviction and 12-year jail term and RM210 million fine on Najib for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC funds.

Justice Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who led a three-member bench comprising Justices Datuk Has Zanah Mehat and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, dismissed Najib’s appeal against the KL High Court decision on July 28, 2020.

After the ruling, Najib then filed a notice of appeal to the Federal Court. - Bernama