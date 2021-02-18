Court rejects remand application against ‘Sugarbook’ founder

SHAH ALAM: An application for remand against the founder of ‘Sugarbook’, a sugar daddy dating platform, was rejected by the High Court here, today.

Lawyer Foong Cheng Leong, representing the 34-year-old suspect, said High Court deputy registrar Noorasyikin Sahat, dismissed the application after his client pledged to give his full cooperation to facilitate police investigation in the case.

Meanwhile, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department head Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the suspect, from Minden, Gelugor, in Penang, was arrested at 4.30pm yesterday at a condominium in the federal capital.

It is learnt that the police initiated investigations into the dating website after it named 10 public and private universities as having the most students who chose to become “sugar babies” and sought “sugar daddies” to finance their lifestyles. -Bernama