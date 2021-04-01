Court sets 10 more days to hear Najib, Arul Kanda’s tampering of 1MDB audit report case

KUALA LUMPUR: The hearing of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (pix) and former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy’s case over alleged tampering of the 1MDB final audit report has been extended for another 10 days until October.

Najib’s lawyer, Nur Syahirah Hanapiah, said the additional dates for the trial of the case was set by High Court Deputy Registrar Catherine Nicholas during case management in her chambers, today.

“The court has set Aug 11 and 12 to continue hearing the case, while the additional dates given to hear the case are Sept 6 to 9, Oct 4 to 7 and Oct 20 and 21,“ she said.

So far, seven prosecution witnesses, including former Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa and former Auditor -General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang, have been called to testify at the trial before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

Najib, 67, is charged with using his position to order amendments to the 1MDB final audit report which was already ‘finalised’ by Auditor-General before the report was ‘finalised again’ and presented before the PAC to avoid any action being taken against him.

As for Arul Kanda, 44, he is charged with abetting Najib in making amendments to the report to protect the Pekan MP from being subjected to disciplinary, civil or criminal action in connection with 1MDB.

They are charged with committing the offence at the Complex of the Prime Minister’s Department, Federal Government Administrative Centre, between Feb 22 and 26, 2016.

Both of them were charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama