Court sets Dec 15 to know on status of Yasin’s representation

PETALING JAYA: The Sessions Court here today set Dec 15 for the prosecution to inform the status of the representation filed by nasyid singer and composer Muhammad Yasin Sulaiman for review of the three-drug charges made against him.

Judge Jamaludin Mat set the date after deputy public prosecutor Mohd Asnawi Abu Hanipah informed the court that the prosecution was still considering the representation.

Lawyer Ariff Azami Hussein, representing Muhammad Yasin, said he was aware that the representation had to be forwarded to the Attorney-General’s, but one month would suffice as the representation was filed last Sept 26.

The “Mimpi Laila” singer was charged with self-administration of the drug “11-nor-delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid” at the Narcotics Office of the Petaling Jaya police headquarters at 11.05 pm last March 24.

The charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, carries a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or a maximum jail term of two years if convicted.

He was also charged with possessing cannabis-type drugs weighing 193.7g and cultivating 17 cannabis plants in plastic pots at his residence at Persiaran Surian Damansara Indah Resort Homes, PJU 3, Kota Damansara here at 5.30 pm on the same date.

The drug possession charge framed under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act and punishable under Section 39A(2) of the same Act carries life imprisonment or not less than five years with no less than 10 strokes of the rotan if convicted.

On cannabis cultivation, the charge is framed under Section 6B(1)(a) of the DDA and punishable under Section 6B(3) of the same Act, which provides for life imprisonment and whipping of not less than six strokes, upon conviction. - Bernama