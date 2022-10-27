Court sets four days from July 24, 2023 to hear Safiey Ilias’ case

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of cosmetics entrepreneur Safiey Ilias, who is charged with four counts including committing non-physical sexual assault on two teenage boys via Instagram, will begin on July 24 next year at the Ampang Sessions Court.

Judge Norhazani Hamzah set four days, July 24-27 2023, for the trial involving Mohd Safiuddin Ilias, 28 during mention of the case today.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nurhashimah Hashim said the prosecution would be calling 12 witnesses.

Safiey Ilias, who is represented by lawyer Harjeet Singh Sidhu, is charged with two counts of sexually communicating with two victims through his Instagram account at his residence in Bandar Baru Bangi on June 9, 2021 at 9am.

The ‘Syinta Gila’ singer is also facing two counts of non-physical sexual assault against the victims at the same location, time and date.

The charges are framed under Section 11(1)(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which carries a maximum prison sentence of three years, and Section 15 (a)(i) which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years or a fine of RM20,000 or both. - Bernama