Court sets July 17 for mention of businessman charged with having sex using object

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today set July 17 for the next mention date of a case involving a businessman charged with having a sexual connection with a woman using an object without her consent.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali fixed the date during the mention of the case today following a request from deputy public prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip, who informed the court that the prosecution had submitted some of the case documents to the defence and would submit the remaining at the next mention date.

The businessman, Wan Mohammad Ashraf Nasjaruddin, 42, who is former Shah Alam Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) logistics and security director, was charged with committing the act against a 25-year-old bank officer in a toilet of a hotel at Jalan Bukit Bintang here at 5 am on Jan 2 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 377CA of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 30 years and whipping, if found guilty.

Lawyers Datuk Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria and Datuk Ishak Mohd Yusoff represented Wan Mohammad Ashraf. -Bernama