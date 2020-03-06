Court sets March 31 for decision on interim application by woman claiming to be Samy Vellu’s wife

IPOH: The High Court here today sets the end of the month to decide whether to proceed or stay an interim order filed by a woman who claimed herself as the second wife of former MIC president, Tun S. Samy Vellu.

Lawyer RSN Rayer who is representing the woman, Meeriam Rosaline Edward Paul, 60, told reporters after the case was heard in private before Judge Datuk Hashim Hamzah who later fixed March 31 for decision.

He said the counsel representing Vell Paari as defendant, David Mathews applied to the court to postpone the proceeding application filed by Meeriam Rasaline to obtain an interim order to have unconditional access to Samy Vellu apart from applying to court to issue an order to pay her a monthly maintenance of RM25,000.

“They (Vell Paari) are applying to postpone on the interim proceeding on the grounds, they have filed an application in Kuala Lumpur High Court to ascertain the mental capacity of Samy Vellu.

“But, we have referred to photographs of Madam Meeriam Rosaline affidavit’s showing he (Samy Vellu) attended a few events last year and this year’s Thaipusam celebration in Batu caves,“ he said in the presence of another lawyer, S. Ramesh.

Meanwhile, Ramesh said that they have pointed to the court that there is no basis in the lawsuit filed by Vell Paari to determine his father’s mental health, as Samy Vellu has appointed a lawyer, Datuk Prem Ramachandran to represent him.

“We pointed out to the judge that, a person who does not have the mental capacity, could not in this circumstance appoint a lawyer.

“My client (Meeriam Rosaline) should not be denied her rights, regardless of the outcome in Kuala Lumpur High Court because we take the position that Samy Velly is perfectly all right,“ he said.

Vell Paari filed the suit against Samy Vellu on Dec 2 for a court order to investigate and ascertain the mental capacity of Samy and whether the former minister of works and MIC president is capable of handling his own affairs. — Bernama