Court sets Nov 19 for trial of man charged with murdering businessman

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today set seven days, beginning Nov 19 for trial of a man charged with the murder of a businessman, who was believed to have been abducted before his body was found at the lobby of a hospital in Ampang early last year.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid set the dates during the case management today.

The accused, Tariq Hussin Akhtar Husin, 37, and another person still at large, were jointly charged with murdering Harris Morunting, 42,at a house in Jalan Seri Putra 2/5B, Bandar Sri Putra, Hulu Langat, here between 4.40 pm on Jan 2, 2019 and 11.25 am the following day.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the mandatory death sentence.

Deputy public prosecutor Annur Atiqah Abdul Hadi prosecuted, while lawyer Zamri Idrus represented Tariq Hussin. -Bernama