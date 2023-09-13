Court sets Oct 8 for businessman to undertake “sumpah laknat” over divorce pronouncement on wife

TANAH MERAH: The Syariah Lower Court here today set Oct 8 for a businessman to undertake a “sumpah laknat” (curse oath) to deny ever pronouncing a divorce on his second wife who has taken another husband.

Judge Ahmad Hariri Mohd Saad set the date to confirm the divorce pronouncement by Rahaman K A Mohamed Jaafar (pix), 47, by the woman, Wan Nor Shakirin Wan Abdul Razak, 32.

He made the order after finding that the testimony by Wan Nor Shakirin that Rahaman had divorced her was not strong.

Wan Nor Shakirin had told the court that Rahaman had pronounced the “talak tiga” (triple talaq) on her, but the man denied doing so.

The couple were married in Narathiwat, Thailand, on Jan 2, 2019, and then registered the marriage at the Tanah Merah district religious office last June 6.

However, Rahaman claimed that he was informed by the religious office in Putrajaya that Wan Nor Shakirin had married another man, Mohd Kamarulazhar Ayob, 42.

Following that, on July 5, Rahaman through syarie lawyer, Marzuqi Muhamad filed for “faraq” (separation or dissolution) of the marriage between Wan Nor Shakirin and Mohd Kamarulazhar at the Kota Bharu Syariah High Court.

Last Aug 7, the court issued an interim falaq order between Wan Nor Shakirin and Mohd Kamarulazhar pending the divorce confirmation in Wan Nor Shakirin’s marriage to Rahaman. -Bernama