Court tells Syamsul, Puteri Sarah to settle issue over divorce proclamations first

KUALA LUMPUR: The Syariah Lower Court here today proposed that Syamsul Yusof and Puteri Sarah resolve first the issue over the divorce proclamations allegedly announced by the film director Mat Kilau to his first wife.

Syarie lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader representing Puteri Sarah or her real name Puteri Sarah Liyana Megat Kamaruddin, said Judge Akmalluddin Ilyas needs to know whether the pronouncement of the taklik (conditional divorce) raised by his client in the report of the Conciliation Committee (JKP) is valid or otherwise.

According to Akberdin, in the JKP report, the chairperson stated that there was an issue of two divorce pronouncements and for that, the court would need to confirm the types of talak (repudiation).

“As such, the court has fixed June 14 for the parties to discuss who should file an application to confirm the divorce outside the court,“ Akberdin told reporters after the couple’s divorce proceedings.

The session today was to set the date to call the JKP chairperson to give an explanation on the JKP proceedings.

On the JKP report, Akberdin said the court was satisfied that the celebrity couple’s marriage could not be saved.

“However, before the parties could proceed with the legal process, the issue over the divorce pronouncements in the JKP report needs to be resolved first,“ he said.

Meanwhile, syarie lawyer Azmi Mohd Rais representing Syamsul or his real name Mohd Shamsul Md Yusof, said his client did not know that the divorce pronouncement was made twice as claimed by Puteri Sarah.

“The JKP procedure was carried out separately and both parties (Syamsul and Puteri Sarah) did not meet face to face. My client is not aware of the matter and could not answer it in the JKP proceedings.

Since it was Puteri Sarah who raised the matter in the JKP, she should file to confirm the proclamation of divorce was made twice,“ said Azmi.

On April 18, Syamsul, 39, and Puteri Sarah, 38, failed to reach an agreement to separate amicably after the terms of settlement could not be met.

On Jan 16, Puteri Sarah filed for divorce from Syamsul on the grounds that there was no more understanding and prolonged shiqaq (disagreement) between them and that they could no longer live together as husband and wife according to Syariah law.

Married on March 8, 2014, the couple is blessed with two children, Shaikul Islam, 6, and Sumayyah, 4.

Last Jan 6, Syamsul admitted to having married Ira Kazar or her real name Faghira Fatini in a video shared through his Instagram account. -Bernama