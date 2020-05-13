Court to set new trial dates for Abdul Azeez’s case

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court here will set new dates for the trial of Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and his brother, Datuk Abdul Latif, who are facing corruption and money laundering charges.

Lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, representing Abdul Azeez, told Bernama via Whatsapp message that the court has set May 18 for case management to fix new trial dates before Judge Azura Alwi.

Abdul Azeez, 53, faces three charges of receiving bribes totalling RM5.2 million in connection with road projects in Perak and Kedah, as well as nine charges of money laundering almost RM140 million while his brother Abdul Latif, 62, is accused of abetting Abdul Azeez in connection with the acts of bribery.

Abdul Azeez is accused of committing the bribery offences at the CIMB Bank branch at Menara UAB, Jalan Tun Perak, here on Dec 8, 2010, and at Affin Bank Berhad, Setiawalk, Persiaran Wawasan, Pusat Bandar Puchong, in Petaling, Selangor, on June 13, 2017 and April 10, 2018.

He is accused of committing the money laundering offences in the Klang Valley area between March 8, 2010 and Aug 30, 2018.

The charges have been brought under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.