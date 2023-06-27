Court upholds Abdul Hadi’s victory in Marang

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Election Court today upheld the victory of PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang in the Marang parliamentary constituency during the 15th General Election (GE15).

Judge Datuk Hassan Abdul Ghani dismissed the election petition filed by Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Jasmira Othman to challenge Abdul Hadi’s victory.

He said the petitioner failed to prove that there were elements of corruption according to the Election Offences Act 1954 and ordered Jasmira to pay RM50,000 in costs.

On Jan 3, Terengganu UMNO filed a petition to annul the results for the Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Kemaman parliamentary seats in GE15 and among the points raised in the petition were allegations that PAS had bribed voters by distributing financial aid from the state government through the i-Pension, i-Belia and i-Student initiatives from Nov 15 to 17, 2022, just a few days before the GE15.

In GE15, Abdul Hadi retained the Marang seat with a majority of 41,729 votes, defeating three other candidates, namely Jasmira, Azhar Ab Shukur (Pakatan Harapan) and Dr Zarawi Sulong (Pejuang).-Bernama