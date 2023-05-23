Court upholds policeman’s jail sentence, fine for taking RM100 bribe

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today upheld the 10-month prison sentence and RM10,000 fine against a policeman for soliciting and accepting RM100 bribe from a man in relation to a motorcycle sports rim.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache made the ruling after dismissing the appeal of Norul Ezwan Nasir, 38, as the appellant, to set aside the conviction and sentence handed down by the Sessions Court on May 19, 2022.

However, the court allowed the application of lawyer Syaheera Rosli, who represented Norul Ezwan, for a stay of execution, pending the appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Judge Ahmad, in his judgment, said the appellant’s testimony at the defence stage was a mere denial and not supported by any document.

“There is no reason for this court to interfere with the conviction and sentence decided by the Sessions Court judge. Therefore, the appellant’s appeal to set aside the conviction and sentence is dismissed,” he said.

In 2021, the Sessions Court here freed Norul Ezwan of both charges after the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against him.

The prosecution then appealed to the High Court here against the decision and the court allowed the appeal and ordered the man to enter his defence on the charges.

On May 19, 2022, Norul Ezwan was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court after being found guilty of soliciting and accepting a bribe of RM100.

The accused then filed an appeal to set aside the conviction and sentence handed down by the Sessions Court.

According to the first and second charges, the accused was alleged to have solicited and received RM100 from Ahmad Syafiq Ahmad Sahrul as an inducement to return the sports rims which had been seized on suspicion of being stolen goods, at the 6th Floor, Criminal Investigation Division, Travers police station here on Oct 5, 2018.

All charges are framed under Section 16 (a) (B) and 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000, or whichever is higher. - Bernama