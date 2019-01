KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today upheld the sentence of seven years’ jail and three strokes of the cane imposed by a lower court on a man who was convicted of gang robbery.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Rozana Ali Yusof also upheld the 16-month jail sentence imposed on Zulfakar Omardin for impersonating an Immigration enforcement personnel.

Rozana handed down the decision after dismissing the appeal by Zulfakar, 38, against the sentences handed down by sessions court judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah on Sept 20, 2017.

In her judgment, Rozana said the sessions court had not erred in law and facts when handing down the sentences.

“Therefore the appeal is dismissed and sentences upheld,” she said, adding that the sessions court judge was clear that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the charges.

On the first charge, Zulfakar was charged with committing gang robbery on seven female beauty salon workers and taking away five of their cellphones at De Touch Wellness Beauty Centre in Taman Segar Cheras, at 6.30pm on Sept 23, 2016.

The second charge was for impersonating as an Immigration officer at the same place, time and date.

Lawyers Ahmad Ishrakh Saad and Dony Abdullah represented Zulfakar, while deputy public prosecutor Mohd Joseindra Abu Senin appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama