Court vacates decision on Jakel Trading’s forfeiture suit

KUALA LUMPUR: The verdict on the government’s application to forfeit RM628,314 allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal that was seized from Jakel Trading, scheduled today at the High Court here has been vacated.

Jakel Trading’s lawyer Thevini Nayagam said the decision was supposed to be delivered by Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh today, but it was postponed and a new date would be fixed.

“We still have not been informed of any new dates,” she said briefly via a WhatsApp message.

In June last year, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Comission (MACC) filed a civil forfeiture suit against 41 entities, comprising individuals, companies and political parties, under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act to recover about RM270 million believed to be linked to 1MDB.

MACC believed the money was illegally transferred from an account of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. - Bernama