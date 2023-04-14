Courts Malaysia first furniture store to offer Rahmah prices

KUALA LUMPUR: Courts Malaysia is the first furniture store to support the ‘Payung Rahmah’ initiative by offering electronic goods and furniture at Rahmah prices starting last Saturday.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said under the initiative, customers making purchases over RM2,000 can buy a second item such as a blender for only RM5, adding that certain furniture items and electrical appliances can be purchased at a discount of up to 50 per cent.

“This is interesting and can help housewives get goods at reasonable prices with Rahmah prices,“ he said at a press conference in conjunction with the Courts Rahmah Sale programme at Courts Furniture Supermarket, here today.

According to Salahuddin, the promotion was scheduled to end on April 21, however, Courts has extended it until April 30 to celebrate customers especially ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Salahuddin said he hoped that more electrical goods and furniture companies will join the ministry in the initiative to ease the people’s burden.

Earlier, he visited several stalls around the capital early this morning to check on the sale of wet goods, especially fish, meat and vegetables ahead of Aidilfitri, adding he found that all traders complied with the set prices.

“There were reports that prices have increased excessively, so I observed from one stall to another for about an hour and found that the overall prices of goods are still under control,“ he added. - Bernama