Courts set Oct 29 for mention of MyKad sale case

GEORGE TOWN: Two sessions courts here today set Oct 29 for mention of the case involving five individuals, including an assistant director of the National Registration Department (NRD), in connection with the issuance and sale of MyKads and birth certificates to foreigners.

Judges Norsalha Datuk Hamzah and Mazdi Abdul Hamid set the date for the submission of the forensic reports which had yet to be obtained by the prosecution in the case involving Penang NRD assistant director Mohd Faizul Arifin, 34; Yap Cheng Wah, 43; Loh Chan Cheong, 34; Chien Guan Chai, 36 and Datuk Lai Chin Wah, 56.

On Sept 12, all of them pleaded not guilty to the 14 charges under Section 466 of the Penal Code read together with Section 109 of the same law for falsifying birth certificates and identity cards on behalf of several individuals between January and May 2019.

If found guilty they can be jailed for up to seven years and a fine.

Mohd Faizul was represented by lawyer Mohd Hisham Nazir, while Loh and Yap both represented by lawyer Lee Kean Wooi while Chien was represented by lawyer Yusuf Idris.

Meanwhile, Lai was represented by lawyer R. Sivah Nanthan.

Deputy public prosecutors Farah Aimy Zainul Anwar and Shafiq Sazali prosecuted. — Bernama