KUALA LUMPUR: In line with the movement control order announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday, court premises across the country will be closed from tomorrow until March 31.

Federal Court chief registrar Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh said as such all civil and criminal court proceedings would also be postponed to new dates.

However, he said if there was a need for registration of fresh charges, investigating officers should inform the sessions court judges and magistrates on duty earlier for the court to make necessary preparation.

Ahmad Terrirudin said for bailable offences, state court directors must ensure that the bail could be processed as usual.

“Remand applications under Section 117 and Section 259 of the Criminal Procedure Code as well as under the Immigration Act 1959/1963 will be conducted as scheduled.

“For courts using the e-Kehakiman system, filing of new civil cases, appeal notices and documents will go on as usual through e-Filing while for courts which have yet to implement the system, new cases can only be filed from April 1,“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Terrirudin said for civil cases that needed urgent action, case filing can be done at nearby courts with the e-Kehakiman system in the state.

He said case management for civil cases would also go on as usual through the e-Review system while manual civil case management would be postponed until further notice.

“Case management for criminal cases in the Federal Court and the Court of Appeal has also been postponed and the new date will be announced later,“ he said. - Bernama