Covid: 10 Miri interior areas receive booster doses by helicopter Tuesday

MIRI: A total of 10 areas in the interior of Miri received a supply of Covid-19 vaccine booster doses, delivered by air by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) Sarawak helicopter, which took off from the Miri Fire Department Air Operations Base today.

The flight commenced at 10 am, piloted by Captain Faizal Izani, with assistant pilot Robert James and air quartermaster Noor Hanif Maliki.

According to James, today’s mission involved deliveries to health clinics in Long Lellang, Long Banga, Lio Mato, Long Jeeh, Long Jekitan, Long Naah, Long Pillah, Long Teran, Long Bemang and Long Teru, which took about four hours.

Also present in today’s operation were Miri Health Office’s Family Development Sector chief, Dr Noor Izni Mohamed Shapie and Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) senior nurse, Dayang Asmah Awang Ahmad, representing the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“It is estimated that more than 1,000 doses of Pfizer booster vaccine were sent to 10 health clinics today for the use by the people in these interiors,” Dr Noor Izni told Bernama, after completing the operation today.

This writer was given the opportunity to join today’s operation to obtain first-hand experience and witness the challenges faced by the JBPM and the MOH to deliver vaccine supplies to the interior.

Among the experiences that the writer can share is the challenge during the flight where the pilot had to change the direction of the route several times due to bad weather conditions, as well as hilly and mountainous terrain.

Following several route changes, the original plan to land at Long Bedian had to be cancelled due to depleting fuel, such that the pilots had to return to the base. Apart from that, the helicopter landing strips have their own sets of problems too, including stagnant water and space not wide enough, that surely tested the pilot’s skills.

Today’s journey has definitely opened this writer’s eyes to the sacrifices and challenges faced by the JBPM and MOH, as well as various other agencies that have been working hard to ensure that all residents in the country will not miss out on receiving Covid-19 vaccine for common good. — Bernama