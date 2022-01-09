Covid: 11 fatalities recorded Saturday, lowest since April 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 11 deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded yesterday (Jan 8), the lowest figure since April 25 last year which reported 10 fatalities.

According to the Ministry of Health’s GitHub portal, Selangor recorded the highest number of fatalities at six cases, while Kelantan, Perlis, Sabah, Sarawak and Terengganu each recorded one case.

Based on the ministry’s COVIDNOW portal, a total of 31,655 deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded in the country as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, a total of 22,879,927 individuals or 97.7 per cent of the adult population in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 98.9 per cent or 23,165,398 individuals from that group have received at least one dose of the vaccine, as of 11.59 last night.

A total of 2,765,273 individuals or 87.9 per cent of adolescents, aged 12 to 17, have completed the vaccination while 2,855,876 individuals or 90.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 124,994 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday involving 1,241 first doses, 1,086 as the second dose and 122,667 as booster doses.

This development brings to a total of 59,161,467 doses, including 7,696,037 in booster doses, having been dispensed nationwide under the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday. - Bernama