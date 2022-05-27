Covid: 1,142,104 children fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,142,104 children aged between five and 11 years, or 32.2 per cent of their population in the country, have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the COVIDNOW website, a total of 1,693,589 children or 47.7 per cent of the same population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,911,511 of them, or 93.6 per cent of their population, have completed the vaccination, while 3,008,137 or 96.7 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, a total of 16,090,222 individuals or 68.4 per cent of their population in the country have received the booster dose, while 22,973,842 individuals (97.6 per cent) have completed both doses of the vaccine and 23,250,188 individuals (98.8 per cent) have been given at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 13,331 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, with 3,050 of them as second dose, 4,172 as second dose and 6,109 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,855,556.

Meanwhile, the Health Minstry’s Github portal reported three deaths due to Covid-19 yesterday, with two of them in Johor and the other, in Perak. — Bernama