KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,208 new Covid-19 cases were reported today, taking Malaysia’s case tally to 324,971.

There are now 15,511 active cases, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

Also, another 1,973 patients were discharged, bringing the number of recoveries to 308,247 cases, he added.

Of the new cases, 1,199 were local transmissions while nine more were import cases.

“Three more fatalities were reported today, one each in Selangor, Johor and Sarawak, taking the death toll to 1,213,” he said in a statement today.

He said 155 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, 70 of them intubated.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor reported the highest number of new cases (379) followed by Sarawak (251) and Johor (118).

On new clusters, he said 13 were identified today, involving eight states. Of these, 12 involved workplaces while the other was a religious cluster.

The work clusters were Sungai Puloh (rpt Puloh), Batu Tiga Lama and Perusahaan Amari in Selangor; Jalan Mega Lima, Jalan Delima and Batu 19 in Johor; Jalan Tanjung in Sarawak; Industri Gunung Mas in Negeri Sembilan; Jalan Lapan Belas in Kuala Lumpur; Tapak Bina Meha in Kedah; Kampung Air Batang in Pahang and Chendering Height in Terengganu.

The religious cluster was identified as Jalan Sekerat in Kedah.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 819 clusters have ended so far, including six today, namely Jalan Tropicana, Pengkalan Teras, Jalan Perindustrian Getah, Lengkok Pantai, Tabong and Jalan Niaga.

There are now 431 active clusters while clusters that saw the highest increase in cases overnight were Tanjung Suria and Ladang Bukit with 29 cases each and Jalan Mega Lima (22 cases), he said. — Bernama