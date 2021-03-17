Covid: 1,219 new cases, 2 deaths reported Wednesday — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has recorded 1,219 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that during the same period, 1,346 recovered cases were reported, bringing the cumulative number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 to 310,958, while the total number of deaths now stood at 1,220.

“Of the total new cases today, 1,212 are local infections, involving 769 Malaysians and 443 foreigners while another seven are imported cases,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19, today.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the three states recording the highest number of cases were Selangor with 499 cases, Sarawak (225) and Johor (169).

Meanwhile, he said that a total of 154 cases were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 64 people needing respiratory assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the two deaths today involved Malaysians, a 78-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, each suffering from a chronic illness.

He said that there were 12 new clusters identified in the past 24 hours involving eight workplace clusters, two community clusters, one detention centre cluster and one imported cluster.

“The workplace clusters are the Subang Dua Cluster, Jalan Lada Sulah Cluster and Meranti Jaya Cluster in Selangor; Jalan Merpati Cluster (Sarawak); Kayu Gading Cluster (Johor); Jalan Perdana Cluster (Negeri Sembilan); and Long Yunus Cluster and Banggol Sepah Cluster, both in Kelantan.

“The community clusters are the Jalan Hang Tuah Cluster in Johor and the Taman Ria Enam Cluster (Sabah), while the Tembok Muhasabah Cluster (Johor) involves a detention centre, and the Andromeda Cluster (Johor) involves imported cases,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the latest development brought the number of active clusters thus far to 429, with 58 of them registering an increase in cases today.

The clusters with the highest number of new cases today are Subang Dua Cluster (146 cases), Jalan Setia Jaya Cluster (57 cases), and Furniture Complex Cluster (43 cases).

A total of 838 clusters were declared to have ended, including 11 that ended today. — Bernama