Covid: 1,294 new cases, 5 fatalities reported Friday — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,294 new Covid-19 cases and five fatalities were reported nationwide over the past 24 hours, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that of the new cases, 1,268 were local transmissions and the other 26 were imported cases.

“There were also 1,442 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries to 332,443. A total of 168 cases are being treated in the intensive care units, with 78 on ventilator support,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 development here, today.

He said Selangor recorded the highest number of cases today with 455, followed by Sarawak (217); Penang (139); Johor (103); Kuala Lumpur (88); Kelantan (66); Sabah (63); Pahang (57); Negeri Sembilan (31); Melaka (22); Kedah (21); Perak (14); Terengganu (eight); Putrajaya (five); Labuan (four); and Perlis (one).

Meanwhile, 10 new clusters were detected today. Seven involved workplace clusters in Banjaran Gading and Simpang Empat in Sabah; Industri Bukit Angkat (Selangor); Jalan Taat (Johor); Jalan Bukit Nanas (Kuala Lumpur); Jalan Padang (Negeri Sembilan); and Wakaf Chagak (Terengganu).

There were also two new community clusters, namely in Kalindukan, Sabah and Permatang Pasir, Negeri Sembilan while one high-risk cluster was detected in Pekan Batu, Selangor.

Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 1,025 clusters have ended, including nine today. — Bernama