Covid: 1,327 new cases, four fatalities reported over last 24 hours

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,327 new Covid-19 cases and four fatalities were reported in Malaysia over the past 24 hours, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that during the same period, 1,247 recoveries were also reported, taking the total number of recoveries to 317,289, the death toll to 1,233 and the total number of active cases to 14,518.

“Of the new cases, 1,316 were local transmissions involving 861 Malaysians and 455 foreigners while 11 others were imported cases,” he tweeted today.

Dr Noor Hisham said five states recorded more than 100 daily cases, with Selangor reporting 356 cases, Sarawak (276), Penang (205), Johor (141) and Kuala Lumpur (115).

He added that 154 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 65 requiring ventilator assistance. - Bernama

