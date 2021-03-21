Covid: 1,327 new cases, four fatalities reported over last 24 hours (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,327 new Covid-19 cases and four fatalities were reported in Malaysia over the past 24 hours, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that during the same period, 1,247 recoveries were also reported, taking the total number of recoveries to 317,289, the death toll to 1,233 and the total number of active cases to 14,518.

“Of the new cases, 1,316 were local transmissions involving 861 Malaysians and 455 foreigners while 11 others were imported cases,” he tweeted today.

Dr Noor Hisham said five states recorded more than 100 daily cases, with Selangor reporting 356 cases, Sarawak (276), Penang (205), Johor (141) and Kuala Lumpur (115).

He added that 154 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 65 requiring ventilator assistance.

Meanwhile, through a media statement, Dr Noor Hisham said the four fatalities reported involved three men and a woman, all Malaysians aged between 66 and 82, with a history of chronic illnesses.

He said five new clusters were detected today, with four involving workplaces, namely in Jalan Permas Baru and Jalan Gemilang Tiga in Johor; Jalan You City Construction Site (Selangor); and Bukit Tambun (Penang); while the D Gana Cluster in Sabah involved a community.

A total of 881 clusters have ended, including 10 today, and there are still 416 active clusters, he said.- Bernama