COVID: 140 artistes receive supplies of essential items

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19: A total of 140 artistes involved in the creative industry affected by the COVID-19 pandemic received supplies of essential items through a programme called ‘Infak Artis’ today.

The programme was organised by Yayasan Iltizam Banafee, in collaboration with the OKU Sentral Association, the Federal Territories Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung (GPMS) and Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanahair (YKAT).

Yayasan Iltizam Banafee chairman Betty Ibtisam Abu Bakar Banafe who is also known as Betty Banafe said the decision to extend a helping hand to her counterparts was made less than four days following a discussion with OKU Sentral president Datuk Senator Ras Adiba Radzi.

Local artistes’ source of income was severely affected by the pandemic for over a year and many of them were struggling to make ends meet, she told reporters after the handing over ceremony here today.

Also present were Ras Adiba, YKAT chairman Datuk Irwan Shah Abdullah or DJ Dave apart from the recipients from the consortium of the Malaysian recording industry (IRAMA) and Gagasan Transformasi Anak Seni (GTAS).

Meanwhile, Ras Adiba said the programme was one of the humanitarian missions under OKU Sentral that also seeks to offer assistance to non-PwD (persons with disability) who are impacted by the pandemic.

Expressing her gratitude for the support ‘Infak Artis’ programme had received, Ras Adiba said she was honoured to join forces with Yayasan Iltizam Banafe to provide assistance to the recipients.

“We are very happy to see friends especially the veteran artistes today and we are aware of the struggles that they are going through now,” she said.- Bernama