Covid: 1,671 new cases, Selangor tops daily figures - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 1,671 new Covid-19 cases today, with Selangor recording the highest number at 652, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that over the 24-hour period as at noon today, there were 1,585 recoveries and four deaths, bringing the cumulative figure for recovered cases to 316,042 and the death toll to 1,229.

“Of the new cases today, 1,669 are local infections involving 1,038 locals and 631 foreigners, while two are imported cases,” he said in a statement.

He said four new clusters were detected today, with two involving workplaces at Teluk Air Tawar in Penang and Pekan Nenas in Johor, and two community clusters of Tanjung Genting in Sarawak and Pulau Pisang in Perak.

Selangor reported two deaths while Sabah and Kedah had one each, all involving Malaysians.

Dr Noor Hisham said 151 cases were still under intensive care, with 64 requiring ventilator support.- Bernama