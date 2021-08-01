Covid: 17,150 new cases reported today, less than yesterday’s

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 17,150 Covid-19 new cases were reported nationwide in the last 24 hours, said Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this figure was less 636 cases than the 17,786 recorded yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham, through his Facebook post, said the new cases have brought the cumulative number of cases in Malaysia to 1,130,422.

He said Selangor remained as the state recording the highest number of daily cases with 6,326 followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,086), Kedah (1,511), Johor (1,045) and Sabah (1,002).

Negeri Sembilan reported 809 new cases, Penang (752), Perak (693), Melaka (686), Pahang (676), Sarawak (578), Kelantan (459), Terengganu (429), Putrajaya (72), Perlis (21) and Labuan (five). — Bernama