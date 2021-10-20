Covid: 1.8 pct of 5,516 new cases in categories three, four and five - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Only 1.8 per cent or 102 of the 5,516 Covid-19 new cases reported until noon today involved individuals in categories three, four and five.

In category three are those with pneumonia while those in categories four and five require oxygen support and the use of ventilators, respectively.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the other 5,414 cases or 98.2 per cent were in categories one and two, with mild or no symptoms.

“Of the new cases, 5,502 are from local transmission of the virus while 14 are import cases,” he said in a statement on the Covid-19 developments today.

He added that there were 9,401 recovery cases today, bringing the cumulative number to 2,297,289.

Dr Noor Hisham said 669 cases were being treated at the intensive care units, with 333 of them needing respiratory support.

Meanwhile, four new clusters have been identified, comprising three workplace clusters and one education cluster.

Details on the current Covid-19 situation and infections in Malaysia are uploaded to the website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my and the data is updated at midnight each day.

-Bernama