Covid: 18,053 recovery cases today, higher than new infections — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The total recovery cases from Covid-19 in Malaysia continues to surpass new cases for the fourth consecutive day when 18,053 recoveries were reported compared to 15,669 new cases recorded at 12 noon today.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced the latest development takes the cumulative number of individuals who have recovered from the disease to 1,764,579.

He said 1,266 cases were being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) including 954 cases confirmed Covid-19 while 312 cases were suspected and probable cases.

“There are 689 cases requiring respiratory aid with 432 cases confirmed Covid-19 while 257 suspected, and probable cases under investigation,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 today.

Dr Noor Hisham said from the total daily cases, reported today, there were 283 cases or 1.8 percent in category three (lung infection), four (requiring oxygen aid) and five (requiring ventilator) while the remaining 15,840 cases or 98.2 percent were in categories one (asymptomatic) and two (mild symptoms).

From the total new cases, Dr Noor Hisham said 17 were imported involving seven Malaysians while 15,652 cases were local transmission involving 14,169 locals.

He said 29 clusters were also detected in the past 24 hours involving 14 clusters at the work place, 12 clusters in the community as well as three cluster of high risk groups.

On the rate of infectivity or R-naught (Rt) of Covid-19, Dr Noor Hisham said the Rt in Malaysia yesterday was 0.98 with all states recording Rt less than 1.0 such as Sabah, Kedah, Melaka, Labuan, Negeri Sembilan, Putrajaya, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Sarawak is the state with the highest Rt value at 1.16 followed by Terengganu (1.08), Johor and Perak 1.02 each, Pahang (1.01), while Penang, Kelantan and Perlis each at 1.00.

The data on fatalities will be uploaded via Github and COVIDNOW at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my at midnight tonight. — Bernama