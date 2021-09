KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded a total of 18,547 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with Sarawak topping the list with the highest number of daily cases in two consecutive days.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah through a statement posted on Twitter and Facebook said with the number of new cases, the total cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia stood at 1,880,734 cases.

He said Sarawak recorded the highest number of daily cases with 3,200 cases today, adding that yesterday the state logged 3,714 new cases.

“Selangor recorded 2,407 cases followed by Johor (2,174); Sabah (2,107); Penang (1,776); Kedah (1,487); Kelantan (1,458); and Perak (1,197).

“Meanwhile, Pahang recorded cases below 1,000 at 742; followed by Terengganu (645); Kuala Lumpur (631); Melaka (448); Negeri Sembilan (229); Perlis (20); Putrajaya (22); and Labuan (four),” he said.

Based on the infographics that he shared in a separate posting, Dr Noor Hisham said as of 5pm yesterday (Sept 6), the occupancy rate for non-intensive care unit (ICU) beds was at 72 percent of 17,885 beds and 68 percent of 1,581 beds for ICU beds.

The infographics also noted that three states recorded over 100 percent non-ICU beds utilisation, namely Johor (111 percent); Penang (102 percent); and Perlis (100 percent).

For ICU beds, Perak and Kedah recorded over 100 percent occupancy rate at 111 percent and 102 percent respectively, while Labuan recorded zero use of ICU beds. — Bernama