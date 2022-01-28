Covid-19: 10 fatalities recorded

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 10 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the total mortality rate close to 32,000.

The death toll now stands at 31,940.

Three of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Selangor recorded three fatalities, followed by Kuala Lumpur and Kelantan (2 each) and Johor, Perak and Sarawak (1 each).

There were no deaths in the other states and federal territories.

As of midnight, there were 47,805 active cases, including 124 in intensive care units, 70 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia is 2,850,408.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Wednesday that the Omicron wave has begun in Malaysia and the number of Covid-19 cases in the country is expected to rise.